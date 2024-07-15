Water utility issues mandatory alert for 2 NJ counties

💧 Water alert issued for 37 municipalities

💧 Outdoor restrictions are mandatory

💧 Restrictions in place for 24 hours

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — New Jersey American Water has issued an alert to conserve water in two counties as the utility conducts emergency repairs.

The company said Sunday around 4:45 p.m. that it was repairing a 36-inch valve at the Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune Township.

Between the "emergency repair" and increased water demand during the summer, NJAW issued a mandatory water conservation restriction.

"New Jersey American Water thanks its customers for their cooperation in refraining from non-essential outdoor use during this repair and throughout the summer to continue to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone," the company said in a statement.

The restriction applies to 37 municipalities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

It will be effective for 48 hours, putting the end time sometime late Tuesday afternoon. The company will issue an alert when the restrictions are over.

Customers are asked to limit their overall water usage.

There is also a mandatory restriction to eliminate the use of water outdoors for lawn sprinklers, washing cars, filling pools, and similar uses.

The water restrictions apply to the following towns:

💧 Aberdeen,

💧 Allenhurst,

💧 Asbury Park City,

💧 Atlantic Highlands,

💧 Avon,

💧 Bay Head,

💧 Belmar,

💧 Bradley Beach,

💧 Colts Neck Township,

💧 Deal,

💧 Eatontown,

💧 Elberon,

💧 Fair Haven,

💧 Highlands,

💧 Holmdel Township,

💧 Interlaken,

💧 Keansburg,

💧 Lake Como,

💧 Little Silver,

💧 Loch Arbor Village,

💧 Long Branch City,

💧 Matawan,

💧 Middletown Township,

💧 Monmouth Beach,

💧 Neptune City,

💧 Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove),

💧 Ocean Township,

💧 Oceanport,

💧 Red Bank,

💧 Rumson,

💧 Sea Bright,

💧 Shrewsbury,

💧 Shrewsbury Township,

💧 Tinton Falls,

💧 Union Beach,

💧 Wanamassa, and

💧 West Long Branch.

