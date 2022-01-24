WATCH: World traveler ‘loves’ New Jersey in new PBS program

From beaches to farmlands, much of what New Jersey has to offer gets a close-up in a program that's running now on PBS.

"The Jersey Shore and More" earned its own episode in season 5 of "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," distributed by American Public Television.

Brown, who's been traveling the world for more than 20 years, visited spots in Cape May County and Monmouth County for the half-hour program.

"It's well known for its wide beaches and busy boardwalks, but it also has working farmlands and quiet marshes," Brown says of New Jersey. "It's a place that was pivotal in the founding of the United States ... It's a place where food and drink and music brings everyone together."

Cape May County

Samantha Brown (left) speaks with Christina Albert, director of agriculture at Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May. (Courtesy Samantha Brown's Places to Love/APT) Samantha Brown (left) speaks with Christina Albert, director of agriculture at Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May. (Courtesy Samantha Brown's Places to Love/APT) loading...

Brown's first stop was one of the country's oldest vacation destinations, Cape May.

She spoke with Ben Ridings, curator of the Emlen Physick Estate, who detailed how and why Victorian architecture became so popular in the seaside city.

Brown also visited the Harriet Tubman Museum and spoke with museum president Lynda Anderson Towns, a lifelong resident of Cape May.

"I think the most remarkable information is how many residents in Cape May in the 1800s had a key role in ending slavery, and that just isn't heard," Towns tells Brown on the program.

The episode then takes viewers to learn about 6,000 acres of protected wetlands in Stone Harbor, and offers a glimpse into the farm-to-table experience at Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May.

Monmouth County

Samantha Brown speaks with rocker Southside Johnny at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. (Courtesy Samantha Brown's Places to Love/APT) Samantha Brown speaks with rocker Southside Johnny at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. (Courtesy Samantha Brown's Places to Love/APT) loading...

New Jersey can also do farm-to-glass. Brown pulled up a seat at Source Farmhouse Brewery, located in an authentic farmhouse in Colts Neck, and sipped a traditional German lager.

"It's amazing the ingredients we have access to," owner Phil Petracca tells Brown.

Brown then received an American Revolutionary War lesson at Monmouth Battlefield State Park, located in Manalapan. The Battle of Monmouth was one of the war's longest, and involved tens of thousands of troops.

Brown rounded out the episode with an inside look at Asbury Park, a city that she refers to as one of her favorite destinations of all time.

"Fifteen years ago, I fell in love with its vintage boardwalk, beachy attitude, and its fierce culture of art, eccentricity, and rock-and-roll," Brown says during the program.

In the middle of the dance floor at The Stone Pony, Brown speaks with New Jersey rocker Southside Johnny, who details the local music scene. Brown also chats with Danny Clinch, a musician and photographer who runs the Transparent Clinch Gallery.

Watch the full episode, which debuted on Jan. 3 on PBS:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

