WATCH: Woman pushes Target cart into unruly teen in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A trip to Target for paper towels turned into a viral video when a woman lashed out at a pack of unruly teens, shoving a shopping cart into one of them as they cried about being underage.

The 14-second video (WARNING: Profanity) shows a teen having a profane conversation with a man as the woman walks up. She shoves the cart at him and confiscates traffic cone that she says they had been using to harass customers in the store.

In a post on Imgur, someone claiming to be the woman in the video says saw a group of six or seven teenage boys wearing Lyndhurst High School using a traffic cone to yell at customers. The woman said the teens threw the cone at a pregnant woman.

The woman said they tried to pick a fight with her and a friend before she grabbed the cone, putting it into her cart and returned it to the parking lot.

"Target staff was non-responsive to requests for help and I don't play around with people who f**k with the elderly or pregnant women (or honestly anyone, period) for fun. How is that fun for you? It's DANGEROUS but white teenage boys be white peopling harder than most," she wrote.

"Is this a zoo where you poke sticks into enclosures into the enclosures to try and get a reaction? No. It's a Target on a Sunday afternoon where I'm just trying to buy some damn paper towels."

The woman said she took additional video of the teens as they followed her to the parking lot and tried to start another fight, shouting homophobic and racial slurs.

She described them as a "pack of aggressive teen boys, white, wearing LHS shirts, puka shell necklaces and a general air of privilege and Axe body spray."

Instead of posting a video to Snapchat to "whine" about the incident, she was going to email the parking lot video to the principal of Lyndhurst High School asking her to handle the situation with parents.

In her written post, the woman thanked a man for stepping in so that she and her friend could leave the store without additional confrontation.

Clifton police told New Jersey 101.5 they were not called to the Target store on Sunday. Target's corporate media office and Lyndhurst High School Principal Laura Vuono did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

