WATCH: Wild video as Police rescue man from burning car

Our honorees for #BlueFriday this week are Atlantic City Police Officers Chris Massey and Michael Kedziora.

Last weekend, the two officers responded to a report of a car crash on Route 30, known to local South Jersey residents as the White Horse Pike. The officers arrived to find one vehicle completely engulfed in flames. According to the Atlantic City Police Facebook page, the cops, along with EMT Matthew Brown, were able to successfully remove the unconscious 29-year-old driver from the driver's seat. Before the officers arrived, two local fisherman attempted to remove the driver, but were unable because of the intensity of the flames. They did cut the seatbelt making the rescue a little easier.

This was truly a team effort to save a life. Without the courage of the two officers risking their own safety, the young man would have surely perished in the flames. Check out the video and remember to thank the next officer you see. You never know what danger awaits them as they head off to work and who may be able to get a second chance because of an officer’s bravery.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

