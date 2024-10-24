‘Watch the Tram Car’ and please pay up

Floss Stingel is the voice that so many of us who grew up in South Jersey know well. She's the voice of the warning to pedestrians to "Watch The Tram Car Please".

In 1971, she read the iconic words into a tape recorder for a then-boyfriend who worked for the family. They brought the tramcars to different cities across the country and used the recording as a safety message. But now, Floss is suing the city for using her voice without compensation.

Her voice has been heard an estimated 80 billion times. Her voice was in a plush toy used in "Sex and the City" and B&B Parking which operated tramcars in Atlantic City, used the voice until 2015. But Floss says she never gave permission for others to use her voice.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensation and for her voice to stop being used until she is properly compensated. Although I'll be the first one to speak out against frivolous lawsuits, I think Floss has a case here and should be compensated for the use of her voice.

