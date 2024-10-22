Politicians need to start leading instead of politicking (Opinion)

One of the things you can count on when you do "man on the street" interviews is that most people have a very low opinion of politicians. There's a reason for it.

Most politicians will look for a quick victory, a headline, and an opportunity to claim they "got something done." In reality, most fail. They get the headline, they get the photo op and as voters become increasingly agitated and fail to show up at the polls, they often win re-election.

During the Tuesday broadcast, Eric Scott and I were talking about what many consider a useless piece of legislation that the governor signed increasing penalties for home invasions. Criminologists have weighed in saying laws like this rarely work to do anything to make people safer.

Let's face it, NJ has suffered under weak leadership from the legislature for decades. We've seen New Jersey politicians under the "leadership" of the majority Democrats allow hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, many of whom have ties to cartels and gangs, and we now know that there have been hundreds of thousands of actual convicted murderers, rapists, and other criminals released into our nation aided by "sanctuary" policies from far left political like Phil Murphy.

So, we have a flood of questionable people at best added to the mix of NJ's refusal to enforce federal detainer orders and bail reform which has effectively made our jails obsolete.

There is no question in the minds of rational people that this combination, including judicial vacancies and upcoming retirements which have delayed the justice system for years in many cases, all add up to more danger for average families. Unfortunately, some Republicans think that they can fool the people of New Jersey by grabbing a headline and a photo op on social media.

Working with Democrats to increase penalties? It's such a clear-cut version of the "look at me" New Jersey politicians. They want credit for pretending to act, even though the actual problems continue to get worse.

For two decades the GOP leadership in the Trenton legislature has done everything possible to show how "bipartisan" and agreeable they are. Guess what guys? No one cares.

All the while Republican leaders have been cutting deals with the Democrats, 7 in 10 moves for the past five years have been OUT of state. Our friends at NJBIA have shown the billions of dollars of taxable income that leave NJ every single year. And now those who stayed, or can't leave, are stuck with one of the highest tax burdens in the nation (the highest if you're a small business) and watching their neighborhoods being overrun by illegal immigrants causing massive strain and actually overwhelming the infrastructure of police, fire, schools, utilities, and transportation.

High-density housing is destroying the integrity of many small towns and with the latest push from the governor, it's getting worse. Criminal gangs going unchecked are creating a situation of violence and fear in once quiet bedroom communities across the state. And if you saw the press conference/photo op/Facebook posts last week from the so-called "crackdown on crime" bill, you saw the charade in full view.

While you are rightfully feeling financially crushed and fearing for the safety of your family and home, a handful of Republicans are providing cover to the very group of politicians that created the mess in the first place. No wonder more New Jerseyans stay home on Election Day than vote and many more have an exit plan.

Tougher, smarter, more courageous leaders are needed in Trenton and in local offices across the state. Think before you vote. But vote.

