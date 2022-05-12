Watch the mail: NJ issuing new debit cards for labor benefits

New Jersey residents who received unemployment insurance, temporary disability insurance and family leave insurance on a debit card over the past 18 months are getting new cards from a new provider.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced a new partnership with New York Community Bank, known in New Jersey as Garden State Community Bank, to provide UI, TDI, and FLI benefits to claimants who receive their benefits on a debit card.

The Labor Department is advising claimants they can expect to receive a new debit card in the mail in the next few days.

The card will be mailed in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, NE return address.

A spokeswoman said the envelope might look like junk mail, so make sure you don’t throw it away.

The Department of Labor is sending out text message to claimants who provided their cell numbers, advising of them of the situation.

Rob Asaro-Angelo, the New Jersey Labor Commissioner, said “we are pleased to have a new partner in New York Community Bank, and we look forward to working with them for years to come to reliably deliver benefits to our claimants in the most convenient way for them.”

Bank of America, the current provider, did not bid to renew its contract in New Jersey or other states in 2021, which necessitated the change.

The Labor Department said new cards can be used starting May 18.

For more information and updates on the debit card transition, please visit www.nj.gov/labor/bank/.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

