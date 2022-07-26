Watch the dramatic moment a trapped NJ dog was pulled from a pipe

By now you have heard about the dramatic rescue of a foster dog who was missing for a week in Medford. The entire community was on a search for 8-year-old coonhound Dylan.

Flyers were hung and calls and texts were fielded from those who thought they saw or heard Dylan, according to an article on Patch. A text that was received helped reveal Dylan's location. It said, "We heard him barking at 11 o'clock this morning."

The REAL problem was that the barking was emanating from an 18-inch storm drain pipe and Dylan was trapped about 150 feet into the pipe for up to a week.

According to the article, there were several first responder outfits there to help: the public works departments and emergency medical technicians of Medford Township; the New Jersey State Police, the Taunton Fire Company, Southern New Jersey Tracking, and Trapping Recovery Group, Atlantic City.

The eventually successful rescue took 9 hours and was captured on video.

The scene that I have watched on YouTube reminds me of a story from when I was young about the 18-month-old Jessica McClure who was rescued from a 12-inch diameter well. The story of baby Jessica, who was trapped down there for 56 hours, made national if not international news and we all watched with amazement and relief when she was rescued.

The moment that Dylan was rescued from this drainpipe is captured on YouTube. Aside from some minor injuries, Dylan is doing very well and is being treated at Mt Laurel animal hospital.

The organization Jericho’s wish is to solicit donations to help with his care. Click here to make a donation. Offers of adoption for this adorable dog have already come in so he’ll surely be well taken care of.

