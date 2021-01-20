Watch NJ comedians deliver 96 hours of jokes for a good cause

More than 200 comedians from around the world are attempting to break the Guinness Book of World Records for a continuous live stand-up show this weekend and it's all for charity.

New Jersey comedian and Toms River native John Poveromo said their mission is to set a world record while introducing some of the biggest names in professional comedy and raise money for two charities: Children's Brain Tumor Foundation and Star Treatments. Poveromo said Star Treatments takes sick children to and from treatment like theyre rock stars.

"The whole treatment like they're super celebrities. It's incredible. It's a great organization," he added.

Poveromo said they'll be live-streaming the world record comedy show for 96 hours straight from Jan. 22 to 25. It can only be seen once when it streams on Twitch at the account "Drinks, Jokes N Storytelling."

Charities really can't do what they do during COVID-19 and comedians can't do what they normally do, said Poveromo. So the comedians decided to come together with these organizations to benefit both sides. All proceeds will be divided between the live performers who no longer have a stage to perform on and these charities.

He said performing has been tough during the pandemic. Many comedians are still cancelling gigs and they can't book in advance because nobody knows what the gathering limits will be. Poveromo said it's been brutal for comedians both financially and mentally.

"I don't know if you've ever met a comedian before, but we kind of need and crave the spotlight and the stage time," said Poveromo.

Being able to make people laugh is such a strong connection. To have an idea, to express it, and then to have a room full of people acknowledge it and shoot it back at you with laughter, there's nothing that beats that level of high, he said.

Poveromo, who will be performing with some of the best Jersey names in comedy such as Rich Vos, Judy Gold, Jessica Kirson, Sam Morril, Mike Vecchione, Judah Friedlander, Rachael Feinstein, Tony Woods, Orny Adams, April Macie and Jamie Kennedy, said the comedians have not seen each other since the pandemic started.