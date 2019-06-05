Watch my ride in a 1942 open cockpit biplane

I’ve been going to Long Beach Island for decades now. Every time I cross the causeway bridge into the center of the island I’ve always wondered what it looks like from the air. I’ve seen some of it from the top of the Barnegat light lighthouse and on a clear day that’s pretty cool. But zigzagging across the island from the bay to the ocean and seeing each town as you go by, and then seeing the lighthouse at the northern tip of the island at the inlet at 1500 feet is just about the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Here’s a little preview of what you can see if you take a trip with Jersey Shore Air Adventures.

It’s a bit adventurous but not nearly as scary as you might think. The pilot, Guy Corradino is an amazingly skilled and thoughtful pilot and will make sure you treasure every second you’re in the air. I hope you get a chance to do it this summer or fall as I would highly recommend it to everyone who loves the shore and a little adventure.

Dennis Malloy photo

