Watch horses fly — top steeplechase event returns to NJ

FAR HILLS — This charity event is quite the party.

Horses from around the world will come to New Jersey once again for the 102nd running of what's considered to be the country's most prestigious steeplechase race.

Visitors, as well as remote viewers, can make bets right from their phones. Totaling $675,000, the event's purse across seven events is the biggest on the steeplechase circuit in 2023.

"The big race, which is the American Grand National, has a purse of $250,000. And that gets a lot of interest from people around the world," said Guy Torsilieri, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting Association

The Far Hills Race Meeting, aka The Hunt, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Moorland Farm, rain or shine.

The massive event, which typically draws tens of thousands of visitors, is raising funds for six local health care beneficiaries this year: RWJBarnabas Health Somerset, Crossroads4Hope, The Arc of Somerset County, Community in Crisis, LifeCamp and Bonnie Brae.

To date, the event has raised more than $20 million for local health care.

Besides the draw of jumping horses, The Hunt also features food trucks and a vendor village.

"There are reserved parking spaces where you can tailgate, which is wildly popular," Torsilieri said.

For the first time, an exclusive "Hunt Club" will be available for guests aged 21 and older, featuring a front-row view to the races, music, food and beverages, and tailgating games.

The gates open on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m., and the first race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

