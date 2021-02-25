Watch hero cops save suicidal man

Well, here’s a great story. Two Newark police officers are being hailed as heroes after they talked a suicidal man out of killing himself.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose, 5th Precinct Officers Tianna Contreras and Briana Shanklin rescued a 25 year old man from jumping off an overpass at Route 78. The officers were on patrol when they discovered the man over the fence on a Route 78 overpass. He had one hand on the gate and the other was holding a cell phone. The officers got out of their patrol car and the man told them of his intention to jump. In the video, you can see (and hear) the officers calmly talk the man into coming back on the safe side of the fence, talking him out of attempting to kill himself.

See the video below.

“I’m grateful that our officers were able to talk the man down, essentially saving his life,” Director Ambrose said. “Our de-escalation training, coupled with the personal care of these officers, resulted in a peaceful ending for this individual’s family and for the City of Newark as a whole. Instead of mourning the loss of a neighbor, we are celebrating the preservation of a life today.”

According to a press release, the man was transported by EMS to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for further evaluation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

