Watch car hit cyclist in Jersey City, NJ — but don’t rush to judgment (Opinion)

There's been a lot of noise lately about a Jersey City councilwoman who hit a cyclist while driving through a city intersection.

The presumption made in the media and the political circles is to immediately blame the driver and focus on the fact that she didn't stop.

But when you look at the video a few things jump out.

First of all, the driver seems to be following the traffic laws, not speeding and crossing through a green light.

Secondly, the cyclist clearly runs the red light which is visible from both angles. And the cyclist is in the middle of the road not stopping to look for oncoming traffic.

Thankfully the cyclist did walk away, but the driver didn't stop.

Many are pointing to that as to why the driver should be charged.

Let's wait till all the facts are out before condemning or judging either party.

It's possible that the driver didn't know she hit the cyclist.

I told the story on air earlier about walking on the campaign trail nearly two decades ago in Eatontown where a car came out of a driveway and hit me. I got clipped and bumped up onto the hood and kept walking. Did not even remember being hit.

It was my campaign team walking behind me that stopped me and asked if I was OK. It was a confusing conversation for sure.

Check out the video of this latest interaction between car and bike and let me know what you think. Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and get your voice heard!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

