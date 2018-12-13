Watch burglars break into a famous South Jersey sandwich shop

The Medford Police Department is looking for two burglars who were caught on video breaking into Donkey’s Place Too, a Medford eatery that specializes in cheesesteaks. According to the Courier-Post, the burglars smashed the front door with a hammer at 1:25 am , setting off the alarm but escaped before authorities arrived. See the video below.

They took a cash register, which police say contained about $1000 and an envelope with between $60-80. If, after watching the video, you have information, the Medford Police would like to hear it. 609-267-8300.

More from New Jersey 101.5