Watch a cyclist get run over by a deer on this NJ road (Video)

It's rutting season New Jersey!

It's that time of year again where deer are running wild looking for mates. This is the most dangerous time of the year for deer-related accidents, according to NJ.com.

Last week I posted pictures of over a dozen deer grazing in my backyard. A listener emailed me to ask if he could come over and hunt them. It's a residential neighborhood next to a public golf course, so that can't happen.

There are far too many of them around and this time of year, they're going nuts to try and mate.

Even when you're not driving a car, you still have to keep your head on a swivel. This Jersey guy found out the hard way when he came (literally) face-to-face with a deer during the Wise Choice Cycling Club's Auto Immune Disease Awareness Ride

In the video you can see a group of cyclists out for a ride when all of a sudden, a deer flashes out in front of them, hitting one rider.

The incident happened 3 miles into a 26-mile ride, and luckily neither the deer nor the cyclist was injured.

Whether you're driving or riding a bike, look out. The most powerful force in nature is driving them to do what comes naturally and they only have a short window of time to do it. Best not to be in the way and make sure you wear your helmet!

