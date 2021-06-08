While New Jersey is trying to coerce you into taking the COVID vaccine with things like "shot and a beer" or win "dinner with Governor Murphy", the state of Washington, where they have legalized recreational marijuana is upping the ante with their "Joints for Jab" program.

According to the Associated Press, "The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Control Board says adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic by July 12"

They're already allowing breweries and wineries to offer free drinks and other incentives include sports tickets and prize money up to one million dollars.

Now personally, I'm not a fan of bribing you to take the vaccine. What kind of person puts something into their body they don't know enough about just for a drink or joint? But that's me. Here in New Jersey, where 13,000 people took the shot vying to have dinner with Governor Murphy, anything's possible.

What could also make a marijuana incentive a good idea for New Jersey is that even though we the people voted to legalize weed in last November's election, they, the government can't seem to figure out a way to get it onto the street. Tying it into the vaccine could be a great way to promote the rollout program.

Of course, marijuana rollout in New Jersey would need no promotion, but vaccine promotion is still necessary as Governor Murphy looks to reach his goal of having 4.7 million vaccinated.

From what I see, it's a win-win. Just in time for the November election, not only does Murphy get to keep his promise of legalizing marijuana which we had to do for him, but he gets to tie it into his biggest goal as governor, getting you to take the vaccine.

