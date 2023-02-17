Man follows South Jersey woman home from ATM and robs her at gunpoint, police say

⚫ Washington Township police are searching for the person who allegedly robbed a woman outside her home after ATM visit

⚫ The victim said she noticed the black Dodge Charger at the TD Bank and again on her street

⚫ She believed the man was holding a gun when he demanded her purse

WASHINGTON TWP. (Gloucester County) — Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a residential home on Valentine’s Day evening, according to the Washington Township Police Department's Facebook page.

Upon arrival at the home, the 26-year-old victim told the officers she was robbed at gunpoint after a stop at an ATM.

The victim said she stopped at TD Bank in Glassboro to use the ATM. She said she noticed a black Dodge Charger sitting in the drive-through line next to her vehicle. The woman made the transaction and left the bank.

When she arrived home and began approaching her house, she noticed the same black Charger parked in the street. She was then approached by a man she described as heavyset, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing black pants, and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

The male was holding what she believed to be a small Glock handgun at her and demanded her purse before entering the passenger side of the Charger and fleeing the area.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department.

