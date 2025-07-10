⚠ Two teens and a 19 year old were charged in an armed carjacking

⚠ It happened in a restaurant parking lot in Washington Township, Gloucester

⚠ Police said they were masked carrying a rifle and a handgun

WASHINGTON (Gloucester) — Two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old man have been charged after an armed robbery and carjacking outside a restaurant in thise Gloucester County township last month.

On Friday, June 20, just after 11 p.m., three people were walking to their BMW M5 in the parking lot of PJ Whelihan’s restaurant, located at 425 Hurffville-Crosskeys Road, when they were approached by two masked suspects, Washington Township police said.

ALSO READ: Scam device unnoticed for weeks at this dollar store in NJ

One suspect brandished a short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, while the other had a black handgun. The pair threatened the victims and demanded the keys to the luxury vehicle, police said. After taking the key fob, they fled northbound on Hurffville-Crosskeys Road.

Police said one of the teen accomplices, a female, driving a blue Honda Civic that was stolen out of Pennsylvania, crashed near a Wawa while trying to flee the scene.

The two juveniles were arrested six days after the incident.

The 16-year-old boy from Turnersville was charged with armed carjacking, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, and conspiracy to commit carjacking.

The 16-year-old girl from Sicklerville was charged with armed carjacking, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and liability for the conduct of another.

They were taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A warrant was issued for the third suspect, identified as 19 year old Job A. Smith with known addresses in Turnersville, Glassboro, and Hi-Nella.

He was arrested on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, charged with first-degree carjacking, receiving stolen property, weapons-related offenses, and conspiracy to commit carjacking. Smith is being lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

“This was a dangerous and brazen crime involving firearms and stolen vehicles. The apprehension of these suspects is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers,” the Washington Township Police Department said in a Facebook statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Laudenslager at (856) 589-6664.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom