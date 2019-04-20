Warren calls for impeachment but Booker not so sure

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., says it's too soon to talk about impeaching President Donald Trump.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren urged the Democratic-controlled House on Friday to "initiate impeachment proceedings."

Booker told reporters while campaigning in northern Nevada Friday that Congress should concentrate instead on gathering the resources it needs to do its job of oversight and accountability.

Booker says lawmakers don't have an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russian probe or any of the underlying materials the report is based upon. He says they also haven't had a chance yet to question Mueller during congressional hearings.

Specifically in regard to impeachment, he said, "There's a lot more investigation that should go on before Congress comes to any conclusions like that."

