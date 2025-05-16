We've all seen it before. The family stick figures on the backs of other vehicles. Doesn't matter what state you've driven in, those vehicles are everywhere.

Sometimes they'll include a pet, while other times include a soccer ball. Any kind of sport really, it doesn't actually matter.

But police in other states have been issuing warnings lately about having these stick figures on the back of vehicles, and it's something New Jersey drivers should also be aware of. One of those warnings is a bit more general, while the other is more personal.

Family pride

Think about all the information you're giving others about your family while on the road?

Maybe you're a proud mom and dad with two kids and a dog, and you want to display that on your vehicle. Absolutely nothing wrong with taking pride in that. Every parent should be proud of their families accomplishments, after all.

Perhaps your kids are all-star sports players and you want to show off their skills to the world while driving. Again, nothing wrong with being proud. Just put those stick figures up on that back window and you're good to go.

And as more changes occur, just keep it going. From a families perspective, this might seem harmless. But in reality, it could mean trouble down the road, which is what those driving in New Jersey should know about.

Warning #1

Think about that personal information above. It could be valuable information to criminals, and those stick figures might be telling them exactly what they want to know about your family.

That information might be tempting to someone looking to take advantage of a family either at their car or at their house. It's instant information about you and everyone living at home.

But that's not the only issue. Sometimes, the mood of other drivers might also stir trouble should they approach your bumper on the road.

Warning #2

Some drivers out there are just angry individuals, and there's nothing you can do about it. Those who get triggered by the smallest things that can lead to unnecessary road rage.

We see it all the time. Something about others just sets these people off, and it can lead to some very reckless and dangerous driving, putting other drivers at risk.

Things like those family stick figures are one of those triggers. For whatever reason, they can anger other drivers enough to start acting aggressively toward others behind the wheel.

That might sound trivial, but for drivers with road rage issues, something as simple as a stick figure family might be enough to push them over the edge.

Warning #3

In addition to the above warnings of criminals and drivers with road rage, there is something more you should be aware of that goes beyond the family stick figures.

Think about how much information stickers give away about you. Schools? Baby on board? Student driver? Political leaning? Workplace? It's all personal info that can either trigger other drivers to act aggressively toward you, or give criminals a golden key to what they're after.

This can be either stickers in the windows, or a bumper sticker on the back. If you do want to put stickers on your vehicle, consider keeping them generic. At least then it's less personal information about you and your family.