Warning: these 5 NJ beaches have swimming advisories

After a rain, the beaches in New Jersey can take a real pounding. One of the after effects of a storm like the one we just had is that some of the water runoff can cause an increase in fecal bacteria. Trust me, high levels of enterococcus, which is what they are generally testing for can get you pretty sick so you don’t want to be swimming when there’s a high level of this or any other creepy bacteria. That creates swimming advisories and as of Tuesday there are five.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s website, the advisories are posted at the following beaches:

24th Street beach in North Wildwood

Montgomery Avenue beach in Wildwood City

25th Street bay beach in Barnegat Light

Mount Street beach in Bay Head

Windward Beach in Brick

To check the status of these advisories or to check for the water quality at any local beach go to NJBeaches.org.

