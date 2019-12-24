Wanted: Cops say he shot NJ man dead

Authorities are looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous after another person was shot and killed in Hackensack.

Police are looking for Jairo Echeverry, 20, and are warning the public not to try and engage him. An arrest warrant has been issued for Echeverry after Christian Pacas, 22, of Hackensack was shot and killed in front of a Grove Street home, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

It hasn't released further details of the killing, or said how Echeverry came to be a suspect.

A GoFundMe campaign described as supporting Pacas's funeral describes him as a "loving son, loyal brother, a true friend, a first time uncle, and a spirited life that had big dreams for himself and his family."

"He was someone's baby that was taken in a way that no one ever deserves," the organizers wrote. "It feels like the whole world around us is aching for him. We are aching for him to come back. That's how much he was loved and still loved. Nothing can prepare you for this sorrow that feels like it keeps penetrating your soul minute after minute that feels like forever. Nothing can prepare you for the call that your son is not coming home."

The GoFundMe campaign is listed under the name of Maria Pacas of Hackensack. New Jersey 101.5 has sent GoFundMe a message seeking to verify its authenticity.

The prosecutor's office Asks anyone with information on Echeverry's whereabouts to contact the Hackensack Police Department at 201-646-7777.

