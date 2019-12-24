NJ men wanted on murder charges arrested in Brooklyn

A man wanted on a murder charge in the killing of a 22-year-old from Hackensack was arrested Monday in Brooklyn along with another New Jersey man.

Police had been looking for Jairo Echeverry, 20, of Hackensack. Investigators said he was responsible for the Sunday morning killing of Christian Pacas in front of a home at 66 Grove St.

Echeverry was charged Monday with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a handgun with no permit,

Brian Guerrero, 27, of Paramus, was charged with third-degree hindering apprehension.

Jario Echeverry (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Prosecutors on Tuesday did not release other details about the investigation including the motivation for the attack.

"He was someone's baby that was taken in a way that no one ever deserves," according to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Pacas's memorial service. "It feels like the whole world around us is aching for him. We are aching for him to come back. That's how much he was loved and still loved."

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Echeverry or Guerrero had attorneys.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.