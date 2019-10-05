WANTED: Cops say he beat an 87-year-old woman with golf club

BERKELEY — Investigators have identified the man they say beat a woman with a golf club at the Robert J. Miller Airpark last month. But they still have not arrested him.

The woman was hitting golf balls on the fairgrounds on Route 530 early in the morning on Sept. 23 when the man approached her and began a conversation before assaulting her, according to township police.

The woman suffered a minor head injury but was able to leave and report the incident to police.

Police identified the suspect as David Steen, 51, of the Marlton section of Evesham, after receiving hundreds of tips resulting from the release of a police sketch.

Investigators said witnesses recalled that Steen used to come to the Airpark with a small dog on a regular basis.

He was driving a 2011 Dodge Avenger with New Jersey license plate F51-BYZ.

Police cautioned that Steen should not be approached and asked anyone who knows where he is to call them at 732-341-1132.

"The randomness of this violent attack and the remote location where it occurred created unique obstacles in which to solve this case and identify and arrest the perpetrator," police said in a statement. Berkeley said they used data research, witness interviews, area canvasses, surveillance operations, and tip line calls to identify Steen.

Steen has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

