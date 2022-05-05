A convicted sex offender hiding from state police may be camping out in New Jersey's state forests.

Theodore Blackson, 34, is currently wanted by law enforcement for violating his parole, according to the state Park Police. He is listed as a Tier 2 Moderate Risk and resides in Lawnside, according to the state sex offender internet registry.

"Blackson often camps in wooded areas along the Batona Trail," authorities said. "In the past he has been seen pan handling in this area as well."

The warning includes the area from Tabernacle Township to Bass River Township. It also includes Wharton State Forest and Bass River State Forest.

Blackson is five-feet-eleven-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds, according to state police. He is known to wear green camo jackets.

Portion of a wanted poster for Theodore Blackson. (NJSPP) Portion of a wanted poster for Theodore Blackson. (NJSPP) loading...

Blackson was sentenced to eight years in prison for taking part in the 2009 sexual assault of a teenage girl in Camden County. Blackson, then-Lindenwold resident Brian Sanders, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile got the victim drunk and then sexually assaulted her in a Magnolia Little League dugout.

The two adult men each pleaded guilty in 2010 and received eight-year sentences in state prison. After their release, they were added to the state's list of registered sex offenders under Megan's Law.

The teenage attacker, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced to two years in a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information or who sees Blackson is asked to call the state Department of Environmental Protection hotline at 1-877-927-6337.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

9 things New Jersey would rather ban than plastic bags