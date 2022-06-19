The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says crews are battling a wildfire in a remote section of Wharton State Forest in western Washington Township, Burlington County, along the Mullica River.

An alert was posted to Facebook just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Closures and cancellations

Firefighters say no structures are at risk, however Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail, at boat launches in the area are closed. Additionally, Pinelands Adventures has suspended kayak and canoe trips for today.

Mullica River Campground in Wharton State Forest - Photo: Google Maps

Information about the size of the blaze was not immediately available.

Dry and windy weather

Firefighters find themselves with the weather not helping their efforts. Winds are gusting to nearly 30 MPH at Atlantic City International Airport with low relative humidity values around 35%.

