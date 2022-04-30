No, not a ‘Sopranos’ scene: Convertible gets stuck in the NJ Pine Barrens

In case you missed it, someone got stuck in a rather expensive convertible in the back roads of Wharton State Forest the other day.

It seems a Sunday driver — we assume from another state since there is no license plate — decided to do some exploring in the Wharton State Forest. If you're never been there there are miles and miles of wonderful trails that take you off the beaten path — and ofter have you traveling, well, another kind of beaten path.

In the meantime, we've found that not just convertibles get stuck on the tricky back roads of the Pine Barrens: it's lots of other vehicles too! Plenty of four-wheel-drive vehicles get stuck — and get stuck good!

Now, driving in the Wharton State Forest is permitted, as the State Parks Service has a motorized access plan:

"The Wharton State Forest Motorized Access Plan is designed to make the many activities available in the Forest accessible to visitors driving on-road motor vehicles, while also preserving and protecting the Forest’s precious and irreplaceable natural environment. The Plan includes a detailed map that shows the 225 miles of open roads within the Forest and informs both first-time and long-time visitors to the park of the many opportunities to enjoy this beautiful and unique environment."

One of the purposes of the plan is to "promote responsible recreation in the forest."

So, is that being done? Well, yes, and no. Here's a video that shows some of the action - and lack of action - on the roads of the forest:

Here's another look at some of the riding that's going on in the forest:

To sum it up: if you're planning on driving into the Pine Barrens it's a good idea to have a tough four-wheel drive vehicle. It's also a good idea to not go alone. Be prepared for the worst, and hope for the best!

