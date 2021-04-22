New Jersey may have its quirks but it’s definitely no Area 51. Earlier this month, however, officers disarmed a homemade UFO Detector in Wharton State Forest. The detector was created using a headphone wire, a brick and a can. Many people in the scientific realm find this to be hilarious, as the device being used to detect UFOs was pretty random to say the least. It has no power source and would require a few more pieces to have any sort of functionality.

Get our free mobile app

This was not the first time something like this has happened in New Jersey, which is why discoveries like these must be treated as threats. They are usually dismissed, however, and sent by officers to their group chats to be laughed at later. Popular mechanics, a site which delivers nerds like me all of the news we love, explained how a device like the one found at Wharton State Forest could never work as an extraterrestrial detector.

It is not that the person who made the device wasn’t knowledgeable enough, rather you need much more sophisticated resources to detect any sign of life beyond earth.

The satellites in which we use to detect sound waves from other planets are enormous and also specially programmed. This doesn’t mean we can’t make sound detectors of our own, however! You can make your own radio telescope at home using one of many tutorials which exist on the internet. Matter of fact, it’s a great project to do with your kids or even friends with a common interest in space exploration. I personally don’t think I have the skills to make my own, but the next time I find myself in Wharton State Forest I'll definitely keep my eyes peeled for a possible soup can accompanied by a headphone wire.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.