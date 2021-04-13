‘UFO Detector Device’ prompts bomb scare in NJ state forest
Paging agents Mulder and Scully: Left something behind?
State Park Police investigated the discovery of an very low-tech “UFO Detector Site” in Wharton State Forest on Friday.
The device made up of a block of wood with a headphone wire and a soup can was found by hikers near Saw Dust Pile Road in Tabernacle, according to State Park police.
A small flag on the device read "UFO Detector Site #448," DEP spokeswoman Caryn Shinske told New Jersey 101.5.
An explosive detecting K-9 named Prime sniffed out the device, deeming it safe.
State Park police said that any suspicious object found on DEP property should be reported by calling 877-WARN-DEP.
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there were more than 100 sightings in New Jersey in 2020 lasting from a 3-second "ball of light" over Southampton to a cigar shaped object with a red eye four hours over Vineland.
