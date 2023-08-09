Wanted! Atlantic City, NJ woman on the run after drug death

A wanted Atlantic City woman is still on the run from charges connected to a drug-induced death last year.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted 26-year-old Jacklyn Hessen on charges including first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death and third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said that on Oct. 14, Hessen supplied 38-year-old Daniel Trocki with a lethal combination of heroin, fentanyl, and 4-ANPP. Trocki later died as a result of ingesting those drugs, investigators said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hessen.

Those with information about her whereabouts or other information regarding this incident can contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

