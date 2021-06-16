Want to escape NJ to Florida? Watch this documentary first (Opinion)

So many people have talked about how difficult it’s become to live in this state. This is not news.

With the taxes, restrictions, corruption and a governor who thinks, for all intents and purposes, he's a a benevolent dictator, the thought has run through pretty much every New Jersey resident’s mind that it might be time to relocate. Many already have, with the Carolinas being a popular place for New Jersey refugees to go.

But lately, freedom minded people like me have given a lot of thought to moving to Florida. So many already have. Lower taxes, no personal income tax, and a governor who believes in freedom and liberty, all combine to make it a very attractive option. The weather ain’t too shabby, either.

But before you pack your bags to go to a place you believe will be like vacation every day, take a pause. The documentary "Some Kind of Heaven," streaming now on Hulu and Amazon Prime, may make you change your mind.

The film documents the residents of The Villages in Central Florida, one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities and the world’s largest retirement community. It’s filled with people who came to seek the good life, many likely from your town or the town next door in New Jersey.

Life there is, as you would expect, pretty nice. A kind of utopia, even. It’s got everything you need: It’s own stores, restaurants, doctors offices and entertainment galore. And it’s pretty picturesque.

But the downsides of living in an insular, isolated bubble-like community are almost equal to the ups. Check out the trailer below.

Some problems that people thought they were escaping by moving to the Sunshine State are replaced by different sets of problems. And the movie proves that the grass is always greener: Those who think settling down for good in Florida (or anywhere else for that matter) will be a remedy for all that ails them, are in for a disappointment. And that’s the point.

Yes we have our share of BS here in New Jersey, but so does everyone, everywhere. And despite all the bitching we do, remember: New Jersey is home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.