Want to eat where the locals eat in AC? Check out this place in NJ

There's a part of Atlantic City you've probably never been to. Actually, there are probably several parts of AC you haven't checked out.

This part of town is most likely a place you've never visited. It's safe and clean and you might think you were in a tony upscale Jersey Shore town. It's Lower Chelsea.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There you'll find some majestic mansions, and well-kept big old Jersey Shore houses along tree-lined streets.

That's where you'll find Brittany's Cafe. The place is tiny and only serves breakfast and lunch.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The food is always fresh, the service is prompt and friendly and the place has a charm you rarely find these days.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's just off the corner of Delancy Place on Ventnor Ave. If you were heading to Ventnor or Margate, you'd probably take Atlantic Avenue and never see it.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Thank God, since COVID, they've been allowed to have outdoor seating along the sidewalk.

Like I said the place is really tight inside and if you have any more than 4 people you might be out of luck.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are no real diners in AC, but this is the closest thing you'll get to one, but on a miniature scale.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Next time you're in Atlantic City and want to break away from the norm and the casino area check out this charming spot in a surprisingly charming part of AC.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom