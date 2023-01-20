Want to change NJ? It starts with fixing people’s financial illiteracy (Opinion)

For many years I've been talking about the lack of financial knowledge among so many people.

This is especially true in Trenton, where the governor and the majority Democrats have increased the state spending budget from a high of around $35 billion under Chris Christie to a whopping $51 billion four years into Phil Murphy. That's an increase of 45%. Wow.

Are you getting 45% more in service from the bureaucracy in Trenton? Not likely.

The challenge with a spike in spending is that someone has to pay for it. So many middle-class taxpayers who can't end up leaving based on their obligations to family, work, and community are just stuck with a higher tax bill year after year.

Part of the problem is that the basics are not taught in school and fewer and fewer people are willing or able to hold the politicians accountable.

I had a detailed conversation with my friend Rob Gill this week. He's the head of Epic Financial and he's got some great input for people to learn about finances and begin on a journey to stability through empowerment and knowledge. He's offered a free tool for individuals to see where they stand and start the journey on improving your financial knowledge.

There is no doubt that knowledge is power and without a real understanding of money and how to use it, we will continue to slide down the path toward insolvency.

New Jersey needs leaders who understand money. New Jersey deserves leaders who recognize the struggle of working and middle-class families to make ends meet. Families are forced to live on the paychecks coming in every week.

When the cost of living rises so dramatically in the Garden State and surpasses the increase in pay, it's troubling. The fact that so many New Jerseyans have left the Garden State, we lead the way in outmigration for five years running now, should be the wake-up call we need.

Change in the Garden State starts with YOU.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

