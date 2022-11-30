Want risotto in New Jersey? Here’s where to go

Food is a topic covered often on the morning show. This week is no different.

Earlier this week we were prompted by an email from a listener, Daniel in Washington. He wrote:

There are a lot of Italian restaurants in New Jersey among other styles but I can't find one that can make risotto. It either tastes like mashed potatoes or Elmer's Glue or even better mush and half cooked rice. Wondering if anyone else feels the same way!?

So we took to the airwaves to help Daniel find the best risotto in the Garden State and came up with a pretty good list!

Terry's Italian Restaurant in Easton, PA

Villa Amalfi in Toms River

Ebby's Ristorante and Lounge in Seaside Park

Char Steakhouse in Raritan and Red Bank

Sirena Ristorante in Pier Village, Long Branch

The Mainland Kitchen + Pub in Manahawkin

La Campagnola Fine Italian Restaurant in Kenilworth

