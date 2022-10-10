Want a deal, NJ? Goodwill jumps into online sales

Goodwill has been around for well over a hundred years. The nonprofit operates on a network of community organizations and their focus is job training and vocational rehabilitation for disabled and disadvantaged people and youth mentorships. What's nice about this organization is 90% of its expenses go to services and not salaries and overhead like some nonprofits.

For anyone who enjoys the kind of thrift shop finds made famous in the Macklemore tune, you may have visited some of New Jersey's many Goodwill shops. You'll find them in Ocean Township, Brick Township, Lumberton, Pennington, Bound Brook and Maple Shade, just to name a few.

But would you like to help this fine organization without even leaving the house? Now you can.

Goodwill has announced GoodwillFinds, an online way to buy from them. It's up and running with about 100,000 items.

How about 3 kids' Halloween costumes for just $16.50?

Or a nice light-up skull with writhing rats for Halloween for $13?

Or everyday stuff like this men's winter parka for only $20?

“Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work,” CEO Steve Preston said. "This is an exciting inflection point for the organization, as GoodwillFinds expands the thrifting alternatives to existing supporters and brand new visitors.”

My daughter has become a fan of thrift shops and has developed a pretty savage eye for fashion. I'd much rather her spend a few dollars here than a whole lot of dollars at a trendy mall. Plus you're helping others and you just can't get better than that.

