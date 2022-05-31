Wandering deer rescued from George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE — Memorial Day weekend travel wasn't the reason for a Saturday night traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge.

A deer wandered onto the lower level of the New Jersey-bound GWB just before 8:30 p.m. leading to a temporary closure while police from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tried to capture it, according to spokesman Rudy King.

King said it took police and emergency service units about 15 minutes to corral and contain the animal. Once captured, the deer was then transported on a flatbed to Fort Lee Historic Park, where it was released.

There were no injuries reported to the deer, police or drivers, said King.

While it’s not common to find a deer wandering on the bridge, it has happened before, Kind said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

