Walmart steps up and invests in New Jersey

Walmart announced this week that they are stepping up its investment in four of its New Jersey stores.

Walmart has swiftly become the largest supermarket chain in the country. Strengthening its hold in the ever-changing grocery retail market in the crippling southern states and taking over the void of the low performing Kroger’s supermarkets.

According to USearch, Kroger’s now operates a little more than 12,000 stores after selling 578 stores to C & S. Well-known brand-name supermarkets have had to rework and scale down their companies and operations to stay in business.

Walmart will remodel and redesign four of their New Jersey local stores which Walmart states “empowering associates and enriching the communities it serves every day.”

Walmart has closed and will continue to close underperforming stores across the country.

In fact, on the same day of this writing it was announced in a story by Wikimedia that Walmart will be closing underperforming stores in CA, GA, and OH and opening 150 more stores in 2025 and 650 stores by 2027.

While we have seen a huge increase in retail shopping online with Amazon getting the lion share of the business, others have been scrambling to keep a small piece of the pie with online shopping. This trend has closed famous brick-and-mortar stores like Sears, JCPenney, and Macy’s, just to name a few.

The supermarket business is different. While you can get your groceries on Amazon, most of us want to walk through the aisles and do a more cost-efficient way of shopping, whether it is for a week’s worth of groceries or grabbing things for tonight’s meal.

What makes Walmart so special is that you can get all your groceries and a new pair of shoes for Johnny’s school play. Everything is under one roof.

The other grocery stores can’t compete with that.

The four stores here in New Jersey will have a new look, more selection with expanded departments, more convenience for online shopping and pickup, and a more convenient pharmacy.

Here are the four New Jersey Walmart stores that will get a makeover:

Vineland on Landis Avenue

Berlin on N Route 73

Bridgeton Highway 77

East Windsor US Highway 130