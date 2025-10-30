Sometimes stores undergo changes that, although may not seem necessary on the surface, are critical for long term success.

Take the major retailer I used to work for as an example. That store went through a dramatic remodel several years ago which completely changed the feel of the entire place.

That store is unique since the aisles were turned 90 degrees from how they previously were. A huge undertaking that ultimately transformed the store from being out of date to a model of the future.

Although that particular store is in the same place as it was when I started working there in 2000, the actual layout is nothing like it was back then.

And that's why it's so important for retail stores to undergo these transformations. Without them, they're never updated and get left in the past.

Walmart re-models

Looking at other retailers, at least two Walmart's in New Jersey have recently undergone some fairly impressive changes. And those two stores are ready to officially welcome you into the newly remodeled locations.

Grand Re-Opening

The two stores are located in West Berlin and Bridgeton. Both stores received significant investments which are sure to wow their customers.

The grand re-opening events will both be taking place on Oct. 31, 2025. The West Berlin store will officially kick off its event at 8 a.m., with the Bridgeton store holding theirs at 9 a.m.

According to nj.com, "Improvements include interactive displays, transformed departments, expanded apparel sections, and enhanced online pickup and delivery services." The layout has also been updated, which also includes artwork aimed to blend in with the local communities.

