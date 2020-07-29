NBC’s Shark Tank has given us all some big ideas. So many of us have dreamed of being entrepreneurs but never thought that we would be able to figure out a way to have our products actually marketed and sold. Well, this could be your big break! According to a press release, now through August 10th Walmart is accepting applications for their annual open call for the United States. This could be your big break.

Walmart’s open call, now in its 7th year is a unique opportunity for companies whose products are made or sourced or grown in the United States to show their products and have them potentially sold at Walmart. October is US Manufacturing Month, and this is Walmart's way of celebrating and highlighting some of the best that our own country has to offer. Winners will meet with a Walmart buyer on October 1st, and because of COVID-19, this year's meetings will take place virtually.

People spend years cultivating relationships and networking to try to get to the correct people who make the decisions at Walmart. This is a unique opportunity. And there’s no telling how many locations your product could possibly be in. Winners of open call could be in hundreds if not thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country and of course online.

Just one of the success stories of Walmart's open call is a product called the Perfect Granola which was discovered at one of these meetings. The company is now expanding to more and more stores. The press release also notes that space is limited and that applications are due by August 10th. To apply, visit walmart-jump.com.

