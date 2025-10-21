When I think of AI, it makes me shudder. And it goes far beyond the jobs it will replace and the creepy AI bot relationships people are having.

There’s a NYTimes best bestseller out called “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies.” It’s by Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares. It warns of the dangers of a ‘superhuman’ AI being developed that would be far more intelligent than the people who built it.

Experts warn it will develop goals of its own and literally bring about the extinction of our human species. Somewhat relatable by thinking of the rise of the machines in “The Terminator” movies.

Yet forward we go.

A far less sinister AI application is now being embraced by Walmart. By partnering with OpenAI, the retailer is allowing shoppers to make store purchases using ChatGPT. Using its new "Instant Checkout" feature, shoppers in conversation with the AI bot can browse Walmart's items and complete purchases from within the app.

If you hadn’t heard, that new checkout feature, which came out last month, lets you ask ChatGPT things like “what’s the best baby stroller for under $300?” Or “what’s a good gift for a dad who likes heavy metal music?”

It thinks for you, researches for you, some would argue replaces you, and then lets you purchase without leaving the app.

According to Walmart, this will let:

“customers and Sam’s Club members plan meals, restock essentials, or discover new products simply by chatting. AI will learn and predict customers’ needs, turning shopping from a reactive experience into a proactive one — what Walmart calls agentic commerce.”

Personally, I don’t want AI knowing how many eggs and bananas I have left, or frankly anything about my life.

Hmm, someday if you ask it to purchase “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies” I bet it won’t let you.