A Wallington woman killed her 8-month-old baby with the help of a man from Paterson, officials said Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Ashley Roman and 22-year-old Joshua Delgado were arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses.

According to police, officers responded on Oct. 25 to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson on a report of the death of an infant. The 8-month-old was brought to the hospital earlier that day by Roman, who's the child's mother, and Delgado, who was not related to the baby.

Detectives opened an investigation and interviewed multiple witnesses. On Oct. 27, the infant's death was ruled a homicide.

Along with murder, Roman is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Delgado is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as well as heroin possession charges.

Delgado is currently in custody at the Bergen County Jail, and Roman is in custody at Passaic County Jail. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office has filed motions for pretrial detention of the defendants.

