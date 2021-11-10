Wall, NJ high school football team hazing incident investigated

WALL — An investigation is underway into an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Crimson Knights football team.

News 12 New Jersey, citing unnamed sources, said upperclassmen bullied underclassmen in the school's locker room in an incident captured on video, which reportedly shows a team member sexually assaulting another.

Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio confirmed the investigation to New Jersey 101.5 and said the "appropriate authorities" were notified when the district became aware of the allegation.

"There’s a pending investigation, and the school district is cooperating fully. We cannot comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter," Addonizio said.

Juvenile records are confidential.

He referred additional questions to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, which also would not disclose details of the incident.

"Juvenile records are by their nature, confidential and therefore we cannot confirm or deny any details about this matter," Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said.

Wall schools Superintendent Tracy Handerhan on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

No decision on suspending games

The Crimson Knights were 6-3 on the regular season and won their first playoff game over Hopewell Valley 42-7 on Friday. Is their playoff game Friday against Delsea in jeopardy?Addonizio said no decision had been made about the game as of Wednesday morning.

NJSIAA spokesman Michael Cherenson told New Jersey 101.5 they are aware of media reports about the alleged incident and are monitoring the situation.

NJSIAA rules leave it in the hands of school administration to "utilize all appropriate occasions and means to emphasize desirable deportment and sportsmanship of all coaches, students and personnel."

