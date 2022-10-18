Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location

Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City.

Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.

The Kings of Kobe, according to their website, started as an upscale hot dog cart in Manhattan; later they opened a brick-and-mortar location in Hell's Kitchen and now in Jersey City. They are known for their towering burger creations and “frenzy” of hot dog toppings speaks to the Kings of Kobe core: unadulterated, delicious fun.

The Elvis Burger

"Kings of Kobe Jersey City boasts an expansive dining room and island bar area that extends outside into a cozy, heated patio," said a spokesperson, "with an elevated ambiance. The interior, brimming with colorful accents, includes works by graffiti artist and New York legend, Hektad."

In addition to the 13 signature burgers and six hot dogs, they also sell Wagyu steaks (and cocktails).

One of the steaks at Kings of Kobe

The Mango Hot Dog made with mango-jalapeño relish, lime mayo, crispy onions, bacon bits

Royal Wagyu sliders

Two of their signature hot dogs.

The Mary Florentine

The Reuben XXI

You can get their burgers in one pound or half pound versions

The Hot Chicken on the Ritz sandwich

It’s not just a restaurant, it’s a bar, too.

For more menu items or information, visit their website.

