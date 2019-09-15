VP Pence in Atlantic City for nephew’s wedding to Jersey Girl

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was in Atlantic City for the Saturday wedding of his nephew to a NJ native White House staffer, who's also related to Kellyanne Conway.

Among evidence of the Veep's presence, the FAA has the Atlantic City area on a temporary flight restriction all weekend, which bans small aircraft from much of the area.

The Atlantic City Bar and Grill, which is right down the street from the church, shared a photo of Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, who appear to be in the outside wedding crowd, at some point.

A Press of Atlantic City reporter shared photos on Twitter Saturday, outside the St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, a historic Catholic church on Pacific Ave., mentioning Pence's expected arrival for the afternoon ceremony.

Another Twitter user posted video of a motorcade, saying there was a heavy police presence in the area. She said after several officers refused to answer questions about the flurry of activity, one said Vice President Pence was in the city.

John Pence and Giovanna Coia announced their engagement in May, as reported by The Republic, an Indiana-based news site.

Coia, who grew up in Ventnor, works at the White House as the deputy associate director of the Office of Public Liaison. According to the Washington Post, her father is first cousins with Conway, a fellow NJ native who serves as Counselor to President Donald Trump.

John Pence works as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. He is the son of Denise Pence and U.S. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, brother of the Vice President.

The groom spent some pre-wedding time in NJ, as he shared a beach photo on Instagram captioned "Down The Shore (Ventnor)" on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 8, the mother of the bride, Angel Coia, shared a post on her private Facebook page that said a boardwalk inspection was done, ahead of "wedding fun." Photos included several of Resorts casino.

It appears the newlyweds will be spending a honeymoon in Hawaii, as their wedding registry at TheKnot.com includes a "Sunset sail in Kona" and a boat ride in Maui that had both been gifted to the couple.

Among wedding crowd photos on Saturday shared by the Press of Atlantic City, Conway was seen outside the church.

Conway grew up in the Atco section of Waterford Township in Camden County.

She and her husband have owned a multi-million dollar home in the Bergen County community of Alpine since 2008, according to property records.

