When a Jersey girl does well at something, there’s nothing more I like to write about. Particularly if that jersey is someone’s little sister.

Our newsroom received a tip about Lisa Marie Perez, who has been chosen for the state of New Jersey in the Doodle for Google competition. Her drawing is amazing and resembles a “Mixtec Culture.”

Lisa Marie is a student at Orchard Valley Middle School in Sewell and has been named a state winner in the Grade 8-9 age group in the national “Doodle For Google” contest.

She is one of just 55 state/territory winners and is the only New Jersey student to advance to this level of competition.

Google's contest asked kids to share their stories of gratitude. Students received this prompt for their doodle inspirations: “I am grateful for …” and Perez created a doodle of her family’s – specifically her father’s – Oaxacan (Mexico) culture.

The family-centered artwork featured Oaxacan animal and plant life alongside adults and children in traditional clothing. Lisa’s doodle is posted online and she needs votes to help her win the national prize.

At this link you can vote for Lisa until May 25. Only one winner from each age group – Grades K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12 – will be named national finalists and have a shot at the grand prize.

And the grand prize is pretty amazing. The national winner will have his or her doodle featured on the U.S. Google.com homepage for one day.

Not only that but he or she will be awarded a $30,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Google swag.

And a win would not only be good for Lisa, but for her school too. If she is the national winner, Orchard Valley Middle School will receive a $50,000 technology package.

I’d love to see a Jersey girl win the national prize and there are only a couple of days left to vote so click the link and help me cheer Lisa on!

With your help, we can make her a national star, representing the Garden State.

