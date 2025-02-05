NJ township needs volunteers for emergencies and disasters

🌀 A NJ emergency management team is seeking volunteers

🌀 The township has launched a recruiting campaign

🌀 Volunteers are needed in many positions

NEPTUNE — If you’re interested in being on the frontlines, helping to save lives, and preparing a community for the next disaster, then listen up.

Neptune Township’s Office of Emergency Management is looking for new recruits to step up and join its team through a new volunteer recruitment campaign.

From evacuating schools and healthcare facilities to tackling large-scale HazMat incidents, volunteer opportunities are available in a wide variety of roles.

“Our organization is one of the most professional, premiere offices of emergency management in the region. Our volunteers receive some of the best training and education in the country, and many of our members have advanced their careers due to their involvement,” said NTOEM Coordinator Michael Bascom.

Neptune OEM handles everything from chemical spills to car accidents to water-related emergencies, and even natural disasters, averaging about 600 calls a year in the township and providing mutual aid to neighboring communities.

The NTOEM is only one of two HazMat agencies in Monmouth County, Bascom said.

To kick off the campaign, volunteers participated in a branding development process, resulting in the slogan, “Train for Action. Respond with Purpose. Volunteer!”

The tagline, which will be incorporated into all promotional recruitment materials, drives home the organization’s exceptional training, professionalism, and reputation in Neptune and beyond, NTOEM noted.

Volunteer Positions

Emergency Response and Incident Management Team – Volunteers respond 24/7/365 to mobilize resources and handle traffic crashes, natural disasters, structure fires, and any other emergencies.

Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) – This is for those interested in preparedness training and assisting at community events, and long-duration emergencies, providing resources to local shelters, distributing vital information within the community, and helping with other community functions.

Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Team – Be at the forefront of protecting Neptune Township and neighboring communities by providing 24/7 emergency response to hazardous materials emergencies such as chemical spills, biological hazards, explosives, and more. Volunteers should be certified as a HazMat tech.

Special Operations Technical Rescue Team – Respond to high-stakes technical resource emergencies 24/7/365, including confined space, structural collapse, high and low angle, trench rescues, and other complex rescue operations.

ANSWER Water Rescue Team – Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders (ANSWER) is an all-volunteer group of over 150 first responders who provide water rescue services to Neptune Township, Ocean Grove Beaches, Shark River, the Shark River Inlet, Neptune City, Avon-by-the-Sea, Bradley Beach and provides aid to surrounding towns.

Those interested can submit a volunteer inquiry form on the website, and a member of NTOEM’s recruitment team will reach out to begin the application process.

