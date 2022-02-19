Firefighter in Burlington County, NJ, charged with sharing child porn

Authorities in Burlington County say a volunteer firefighter has been arrested and is facing child porn-related charges.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says 36-year-old Jay J. Howe, of Bordentown Township, has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Howe, who is a member of a volunteer fire department in Bordentown, was arrested on Feb. 9.

Coffina's office says he was using an app to send and receive videos of child sexual abuse. Investigators were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Howe was arrested at his home. Electronic devices that were seized will be examined by detectives.

