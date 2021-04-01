Virtual concert planned to benefit local musicians

One of the main things Asbury Park is known for is its thriving music scene. But the pandemic slammed the door shut on live performances, leaving a lot of local musicians with no work.

To help address their plight, the legendary Stone Pony, along with the Vin Gopal Civic Association, are putting on a digital fundraiser called Band Aid on April 20 to “keep the music playing.”

The event will feature dozens of Jersey Shore bands:

Anthony Krizan

Beach Rats

The Billy Walton Band

The Bob Polding Band

Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son

Brian Kirk

Chris Buono

Colossal Street Jam

Dentist

Dez and the Swagmatics

Eddie Testa

Emily Grove

Jarod Clemons

Jess Alaimo

Jill Hennessy

One-Eyed Jack

Pat Roddy

Rachel Dobken

The Shady Street Show Band

Splintered Sunlight

Tangiers Blues Band with Danny Clinch

The B Street Band with Brian Kirk

The Nerds

The Smokin’ Jackets

The Weeklings

Waiting on Mongo

Williams Honor.

All donations/proceeds will go to local artists of the struggling music scene.

In addition to the concert, Asbury Band Aid is also selling merchandise including VIP packages for the event with a season pass to Bar A and Headliner, a private concert by Glen Burtnik, a signed guitar by the artist of your choice, a Stone Pony 2022 pass, and apparel.

The concert will be live streamed on April 20 at 7 p.m.; you can donate or buy merchandise from the event’s website.

Gov. Phil Murphy is also scheduled to make an appearance.

