Virtual concert planned to benefit local musicians
One of the main things Asbury Park is known for is its thriving music scene. But the pandemic slammed the door shut on live performances, leaving a lot of local musicians with no work.
To help address their plight, the legendary Stone Pony, along with the Vin Gopal Civic Association, are putting on a digital fundraiser called Band Aid on April 20 to “keep the music playing.”
The event will feature dozens of Jersey Shore bands:
- Anthony Krizan
- Beach Rats
- The Billy Walton Band
- The Bob Polding Band
- Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son
- Brian Kirk
- Chris Buono
- Colossal Street Jam
- Dentist
- Dez and the Swagmatics
- Eddie Testa
- Emily Grove
- Jarod Clemons
- Jess Alaimo
- Jill Hennessy
- One-Eyed Jack
- Pat Roddy
- Rachel Dobken
- The Shady Street Show Band
- Splintered Sunlight
- Tangiers Blues Band with Danny Clinch
- The B Street Band with Brian Kirk
- The Nerds
- The Smokin’ Jackets
- The Weeklings
- Waiting on Mongo
- Williams Honor.
All donations/proceeds will go to local artists of the struggling music scene.
In addition to the concert, Asbury Band Aid is also selling merchandise including VIP packages for the event with a season pass to Bar A and Headliner, a private concert by Glen Burtnik, a signed guitar by the artist of your choice, a Stone Pony 2022 pass, and apparel.
The concert will be live streamed on April 20 at 7 p.m.; you can donate or buy merchandise from the event’s website.
Gov. Phil Murphy is also scheduled to make an appearance.
