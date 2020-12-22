Viral video of man running away from crash on NJ’s 42 Freeway

RUNNEMEDE — A viral TikTok video shows a man running on the 42 Freeway in Gloucester County on Sunday afternoon after his car had hit the median.

The video posted by Gino Deanne opens with a black Honda Pilot SUV straddling the two left lanes at the end of a trail of damage. Deanne pulls around the car, which stopped just before the exit for Route 55.

"This guy just smashed his car up and got out of the car in the middle of 42 and is running down the highway," Deanne says in the video, which had 1.5 million views as of Monday.

"Is this guy for real? Where you going? Where are you going," Deanne says.

State Police said that the driver of the SUV did not hit another vehicle but the incident is under investigation.

