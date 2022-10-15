We’re melting: NJ dad gets kiss from his newborn in video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media.

It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone's highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments.

That's definitely true this week when a dad from Cherry Hill, NJ, got the shock of his life in the form of an adorable act of love from his newborn daughter.

That was not a typing mistake, by the way. She is, in fact, a newborn.

The internet is currently going crazy over a video originally shared to TikTok by user @royalty363. 6ABC reports that her name is Tabitha Coakley.

Coakley was lucky enough to be recording at the absolute perfect moment. Baby Ava was laying on her dad's chest when he bent down and placed a loving kiss on her forehead. Moments later, 3-week-old Ava lifts her own head up and plants a kiss right back on her father's cheek.

Coakley was able to capture that moment on video and decided it was so precious that the world needed to see it.

After that, the video took TikTok by storm. Since originally sharing it last month, the video has been seen over 13 million times and has over 2 million likes on TikTok.

The comments are full of people saying how happy they are that Coakley chose to share that moment. It really is remarkable that baby that young can lift her head up like that. Watch the video for yourself below.

